Cape Girardeau City Council discussing moving City Hall to Common Pleas Courthouse

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau City Council discussed moving City Hall to the Common Pleas Courthouse during its meeting on Monday, June 17.
According to Nicolette Brennan with the City of Cape Girardeau, moving it to an expanded Common Pleas and Annex facility would cost $12 million. That’s cheaper than the previous proposed $20 million it would cost to tear down City Hall and rebuilding it.
Chiodini Architects, the firm who designed the new police station that opened in 2014, presented some conceptual ideas of how City Hall could fit in a renovated facility.
Staff also discussed moving current customer service agents to other public offices across the city, which would free up space at Common Pleas, and give customers more options.
Funding the plan would require the extension of the existing Capital Improvement Sales Tax in August.
