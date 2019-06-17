Tax Assistance Office reopens in Cape Girardeau

“The Department of Revenue is pleased to announce that our Cape Girardeau Tax Assistance Office is open once again,” said Ken Zellers, acting director for the Department of Revenue. “Since 2017, the Department has been working to reopen our regional tax assistance offices in order to provide area taxpayers with expert, face-to-face assistance. To date, our five tax assistance offices have served over 10,700 customers throughout Missouri. With the Cape Girardeau office now also up and running, we look forward to being able to serve many more.”