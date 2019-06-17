Tax Assistance Office reopens in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -In 2014, Cape Girardeau’s Tax Assistance Office closed but the location has reopened according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.
The location was one of seven in the state along with Jefferson City, Joplin, Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis.
In a release, the department announced the opening of the office on June 17. The office is located at 3102 Blattner Drive, Suite 102B.
It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Department of Revenue officials said tax experts will be available to provide assistance with business tax registration, no tax due assistance, accepting payments and accepting completed returns.
“The Department of Revenue is pleased to announce that our Cape Girardeau Tax Assistance Office is open once again,” said Ken Zellers, acting director for the Department of Revenue. “Since 2017, the Department has been working to reopen our regional tax assistance offices in order to provide area taxpayers with expert, face-to-face assistance. To date, our five tax assistance offices have served over 10,700 customers throughout Missouri. With the Cape Girardeau office now also up and running, we look forward to being able to serve many more.”
For services like income tax compliance, corporate income tax questions, and lien/garnishment resolution, customers will be connected with the Taxation Division in Jefferson City department officials said.
Although individual income tax preparation services are not available, tax assistance office staff can help connect customers with the appropriate tax preparation resources.
