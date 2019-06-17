Reward offered after mineral specimens were stolen from Heartland museum

ROSICLARE, Ill. (KFVS) - A burglary at a Hardin County, Illinois museum is under investigation.
According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department, a large amount of fluorspar specimens were stolen from the American Fluorite Museum in Rosiclare.
The burglary reportedly happened Saturday morning, June 15.
The Sheriff’s Office said a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
If you have information about the case you are asked to contact the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department at (618)-287-2271 or Rosiclare City Police Department at (618)-285-2000.
According to the State of Illinois, the state is the largest producer of fluorite in the United States.
Fluorite, also called fluorspar, was established as the state mineral in 1965 by the Illinois General Assembly.
