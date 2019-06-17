Poplar Bluff school makes the list of 2019 Gold Star Schools

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland residents might recognize the location of one of the 2019 Gold Star Schools named by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
According to the department, this program recognizes schools that perform at high academic levels or that operate at high levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students.
Here are the eight winning schools:
- Skyline Elementary, Hickory County R-I School District
- Oak Grove Elementary, Poplar Bluff R-I School District
- Becky-David Elementary, Francis Howell R-III School District
- Westchester Elementary, Kirkwood R-VII School District
- Warren Elementary, Francis Howell R-III School District
- James Walker Elementary, Blue Springs R-IV School District
- Conway Elementary, Ladue School District
- Daniel Boone Elementary, Francis Howell R-III School District
Congratulations to the winners!
