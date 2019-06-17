Police find 1 person shot during investigation in Charleston, Mo.

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police said one person was found shot in Charleston, Missouri on Saturday, June 15.
According to the Charleston Department of Public Safety, they were called to investigate an assault on the 400 block of Vine Street.
One person was found to have been shot.
It is not clear how serious their injuries are at this time.
The victim was transported for medical attention according to police
The investigation continues and formal charges are pending.
