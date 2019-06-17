Police begin Fourth of July crackdown campaigns

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carterville Police announced officers will be cracking down on impaired drivers and seat belt violators beginning Monday, June 17 through Monday, July 8.
The crackdown is a safety campaign which includes three summer weekends encompassing around the Fourth of July holiday.
“This Fourth of July designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family members drive under the influence,” said Carterville Police Chief Mike Flaningam.
According to Chief Flanigam, his department will join Illinois State Police and more than 160 local police and sheriff’s departments in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.
If you plan on celebrating Independence Day, police suggest the following:
- Give your designated driver your keys before you go out.
- If you are drunk or impaired by marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, take mass transit, use your favorite ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.
- Use your community’s designated driver program.
- Promptly report drunk drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.
- Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. Not only is it the law, it’s your best defense against an impaired driver.
