Planning to open fireworks stand in Cape Girardeau County? Get a merchants license first

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The County Collector is reminding people who plan to open a fireworks stand that they are required to have a county merchants license.
The cost of each license is $25.
According to County Collector Barbara Gholson, the merchant license is available from either the Jackson office, located in the Administrative Building on Barton Square, or the Cape Girardeau office, located on Bloomfield Road.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., including the noon hour, Monday through Friday.
Fireworks stands may be operated in the county from June 20 to July 10. However, each city may have a local ordinance stating different time frames.
A state license is also required for each stand, owners may contact the division of fire safety in Jefferson City for more information.
Fireworks Unit
Division of Fire Safety
P.O. Box 581
Jefferson City, MO 65102
You can also call them at 573-751-2930.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.