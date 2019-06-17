Paducah Compost Facility to close to the public during weekdays

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Residents in Paducah, Kentucky will have to hold on to their compostable items during the week.
City officials said due to the routine grinding of brush, the City of Paducah Compost Facility will be closed to the public during the weekdays until further notice.
The closure begins on June 17 at the facility located at 1560 North 8th Street.
City officials said the location will be open on Saturdays for the purchase of compost and for residents to drip off brush, leaves and yard debris.
The facility’s regular operating schedule is Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
