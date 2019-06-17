Our wet weather pattern looks to continue

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We continue to be in a warm and humid weather pattern with scattered showers and storms possible as well. A flash flood watch is in effect for much of the area through 8PM tomorrow and there is a good chance this becomes extended through Wednesday as heavy rain could occur through that time frame. Temperatures outside the rain are reaching the lower to middle 80s with heat index values approaching 90. This evening will remain warm and humid with scattered storms. Severe weather is not expected at this time however, localized flooding is likely in a few areas with flooded roadways being the main concern. Please do not drive over flooded roadways. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s.