Firefighters respond to house fire in Scott City, Mo.

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A number of area fire departments responded to a house fire in Scott City, Missouri on Sunday, June 16.
The call came in around 1:28 p.m.
Fire crews were dispatched to the fire in the 200 block of West Cherry Street, according to Shawn Jackson, Incident Command with the Scott City Fire Department.
Heavy smoke was showing from the second story when firefighters arrived.
The fire was put out by 5:20 p.m.
The second story was a total loss, but firefighters were able to save the first story.
Two firefighters were evaluated and released due to heat exhaustion.
The homeowner was able to save personal belongings including pictures.
Joining Scott City were crews from the Cape Girardeau, Gordonville, Delta, Scott County Rural and NBC Fire Protection along with Chaffee. Also the Scott City police department and North County Ambulance responded to assist.
No cause of the fire was released.
Casey’s General Store provided food for the fire crews.
