Mo. man faces murder charge after girlfriend found dead in bedroom

ST FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man in St. Francois County, Missouri is facing a murder charge.
According to court documents, 42-year-old Christopher Gates has been charged with murder first degree and armed criminal action. Both are felonies according to officials.
On Saturday, June 15 county deputies were called to a home on Wolf Creek Road about a subject in full arrest.
Court documents state when deputies arrived they made contact with Phyllis Gates. She directed officials to a bedroom where Christopher was located.
Deputies said Phyllis indicated she was afraid of what Christopher would do if he heard the officers.
Court documents go on to say the body of Christopher’s girlfriend Heather Huffman was found inside the bedroom. Deputies also found blood and several blunt objects that appear to have been used to beat Huffman.
Deputies said Huffman had lacerations about her head and face.
According to court documents, Phyllis told officials that before she called 911 she saw Christopher lying in bed with Huffman who was already deceased at the time.
Phyllis also said no one but herself, Christopher and Huffman had been in the home before officials arrived.
Court documents said Christopher admitted that he killed Huffman in an audio recorded interview at a hospital.
