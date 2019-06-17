Mississippi River reopens to boat, barge traffic between Cape Girardeau and Chester Bridge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi River between Cape Girardeau and the Chester Bridge opened to boat and barge traffic on Monday morning, June 17.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, it reopened after the river at the Cape Girardeau flood gauge dropped below 45 feet, which they say is more stabilized for the wave wash on river levees.
The forecast is for the river to continue dropping, but Nick Frascella with the U.S. Coast Guard said they are still monitoring the hydro graphs moving forward.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.