Mississippi River reopens to boat, barge traffic between Cape Girardeau and Chester Bridge
The river reopened to boat and barge traffic near Cape Girardeau, Mo.
By Amber Ruch | June 17, 2019 at 2:30 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 2:30 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi River between Cape Girardeau and the Chester Bridge opened to boat and barge traffic on Monday morning, June 17.

It was closed in this area on June 6.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, it reopened after the river at the Cape Girardeau flood gauge dropped below 45 feet, which they say is more stabilized for the wave wash on river levees.

The forecast is for the river to continue dropping, but Nick Frascella with the U.S. Coast Guard said they are still monitoring the hydro graphs moving forward.

