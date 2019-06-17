Mexican man arrested in Cape Girardeau, Mo. sentenced to 18 months for unlawful re-entry

MISSOURI (KFVS) - A Mexican citizen who was arrested in Cape Girardeau, Mo. was sentenced for Unlawful Re-entry on June 17.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Gabriel Santos-Caporal, 29, of Mexico, was sentence to 18 months imprisonment for one count of felony Unlawful Re-entry into the United States. Santos-Caporal has previously been deported form the U.S.
During Santos-Caporal’s guilty plea on March 18, 2019, he admitted that he was an alien and a native citizen of Mexico found in Cape Girardeau County after being deported from the United States.
He did not have any valid immigration documents in his possession to enter and remained unlawfully.
On Feb. 11, 2011 Santos-Caporal was ordered removed from the United States by an immigration officer and deported on Feb. 18, 2011.
Santos-Caporal was again found in the United States and ordered removed on July 14, 2011. His prior Order of Removal was reinstated.
On Aug. 26, 2011, Santos-Caporal was removed and deported from the United States to the country of Mexico in accordance with an Order of Removal.
On October 26, 2018, an officer for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was contacted by the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Department about Santos-Caporal being in custody for Domestic Assault charges on Sept. 7.
Santos-Caporal’s case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.
