Man struck in ankle in early morning Cape Girardeau shooting

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating two shootings. (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | June 17, 2019 at 8:04 AM CDT - Updated June 17 at 8:04 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting on Monday morning, June 17 happened around 1 a.m. according to city officials.

During the shooting, an adult male was struck in the right ankle.

This incident and another shooting on Saturday, June 15 occurred between the 400 block of South Ellis and the 1000 block of Jefferson.

Officials said both shooting incidents are currently under investigation.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department

