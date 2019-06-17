Malden, Mo. man arrested on Promoting Child Pornography charges

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A Malden, Missouri man was arrested on Promoting Child Pornography on June 13.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Earl Tibbs, 52, of Malden, Mo. was arrested after an investigation between the MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Forensics Unit and the Malden Police Department.
Crews search Tibbs’ computer equipment and found child pornography. Tibbs’ was arrested and taken to the Dunklin County Jail.
Tibbs’ was charged with one count of promoting child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography.
Tibbs’ bond was set at $25,000.
