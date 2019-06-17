1 injured after vehicle crashed into building in Miner, Mo.

Miner, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is injured after a single-vehicle crash in Miner, Missouri on Monday, June 17.
According to Miner Police Chief James Buckley, around 1 p.m. a driver was going northbound on I-55 near the Miner, Mo. exit when the driver passed out and left the roadway.
The vehicle went through two fences and hit a utility office building at the intersection of South Interstate Drive and Woods Lane.
The driver was taken to Delta Medical Center for treatment.
The building was unoccupied at the time of the crash.
