The Glenn House in Cape Girardeau is in need of improvements

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local museum that allows you to step back into the 1800′s is in need of major improvements according to the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau.
Ellen Odden, a board member, worries about the future of the Glenn House which was built back in the late 1800′s. It’s a museum that teaches the public about the Victorian era.
“The way that the house is set up right now in 20 years it won’t be here unless we do something,” Odden said.
Odden said the work adds up to about $100,000.
“We have been putting off and not being able to do it just because we didn’t have the money to fix it properly so we kind of put a band-aid over it,” said Odden.
She mentioned a few of the issues.
“The retaining wall that is in the front it is bowing out the land is moving the land is moving down towards the hill,” said Odden.
Odden said heavy rains have also played a part in the damage.
“Here’s some water damage from the gutters,” she said showing the damage.
They’re also worried about public safety.
“A lot of people who are come to the museum the museum are elderly and people who are coming off the riverboats, and getting them in and out of the house when the steps are kilter-ed makes it more difficult,” she said.
She says this museum is important to all visitors and especially kids.
“When you have a child that comes through the door of the house and they are able to put themselves back in time into that late 1800′s and 1900′s and they can see how people lived,” said Odden.
Odden just wants the house to keep standing.
“We really need the community to rally behind us and help us in raising money so that we can get these things fixed properly so that the house can be around for the next generation,” said Odden.
