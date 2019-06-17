Foggy and Humid Morning

Scattered Rain and Storms This Afternoon

First Alert Weather: What to expect 6/17
By Lisa Michaels | June 17, 2019 at 4:50 AM CDT - Updated June 17 at 5:10 AM

This morning we will be dealing with warm temperatures humid and foggy conditions. Isolated drizzle can occur, but we will hold off for more scattered rain and storms until this afternoon. Some which could be strong could have strong winds, hail, and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Additional scattered rain and storms are in the forecast every day this week. We will continue to watch for the chance of stronger storms especially heading into Wednesday.

-Lisa

