First Alert: Warm, humid and foggy morning

(KFVS) - This morning we will be dealing with warm temperatures humid and foggy conditions.
Lisa Michaels says we could see some isolated drizzle but we will hold off for more scattered rain and storms until this afternoon.
Some which could be strong could have strong winds, hail, and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.
Additional scattered rain and storms are in the forecast every day this week.
We will continue to watch for the chance of stronger storms especially heading into Wednesday.
