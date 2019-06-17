3 facing charges after alleged kidnapping and drugs found in home

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after a woman claims she was bound and gagged and held against her will.
The victim went to a gas station in Arlington, Ky. on Sunday morning, June 16 and reported the incident. She had injuries consistent with her allegations, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim said there were illegal drugs at the home.
Captain Jesse Riddle of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was provided information from a confidential informant in May 2019 that a suspect had been trafficking meth in Carlisle and other counties in Western Kentucky.
A search warrant was executed in the 1000 block of US 80 E in Arlington, Ky. by the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police.
Evidence was found consistent with the story that the victim had provided.
A total of 19 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and cash believed to be the proceeds of illegal drugs sales was seized.
During the search of the residence Sheila Burgess, 51, of Arlington arrived wanting information about the search warrant. A sheriff’s K-9 searched her vehicle and indicated the presence of illegal drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine and Xanax pills.
Kelvin Thomas, 38, of Clinton, Ky. was contacted and agreed to deliver two ounces of methamphetamine to the residence. Thomas arrived and was taken into custody. He was in possession of approximately 64 grams of meth and supposed drug trafficking money.
The Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office seized approximately $1000 believed to be proceeds from narcotics trafficking, and approximately $6,400 worth of meth.
Edward Wallace, 41, was charged with Kidnapping, Unlawful Imprisonment, Conspiracy to Traffic in A Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Shelia Burgess was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Xanax), Prescription Drug not in Proper Container, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Kelvin Thomas was charged with Conspiracy to Traffic in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
All three were booked into the Ballard County Jail.
