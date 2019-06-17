Eldorado Resorts to sell Cape Girardeau, Caruthersville casinos

RENO, Nev. (KFVS) - Two Heartland casinos and a casino racetrack and resort in West Virginia have been purchased for $385 million in cash by a casino entertainment company based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The announcement of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to sell Mountaineer Casino Racetrack and Resort in New Cumberland, W.Va., Isle Casino Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau, Mo. and Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville in Caruthersville, Mo. was made early Monday, June 17.
Century Casinos, Inc. reportedly agreed to the purchase of the properties.
“The acquisition of the operations of Cape Girardeau, Caruthersville and Mountaineer will transform Century Casinos into a premier regional casino operator in North America,” said Peter Hoetzinger, Co-ChiefExecutive Officer of Century Casinos. “We believe these assets are a great fit for our portfolio and will complement Century Casinos’ expertise in operating small to mid-sized casinos."
According to a press release, the purchase is subject to regulatory approvals, but the deal is expected to close in early 2020.
