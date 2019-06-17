East Cape Girardeau residents seeing more flooding

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - A neighborhood in East Cape Girardeau are still greatly impacted by flooding as waters continue to increase.
Residents had to find other places to stay as their homes were surrounded by water.
“Before it wasn’t too bad. Water was up a few inches and we’d figure it would go away,” Caleb Gabelman said. “Then it started coming up because of the river pushing seep-water up. It just got really out of control as you can see.”
He said it's been a couple weeks now that they have had to deal with flooding. That led to a mandatory evacuation for the entire neighborhood, which Gabelman was a part of.
“I went from living in a trailer with a pretty decent-sized room to living in a camper and it’s really cramped in there,” Gabelman explained. “It’s definitely a change.”
Gabelman said he is looking forward to getting back to his home to be able to get some items inside.
"I left my X-box 360 in there so I am pretty eager," Gabelman said.
Right now, he said it’s important that the community joins together to help each other out in this time of need.
"Unity is the most important thing now, whether we like each other or not," Gabelman said. "At the end of the day, we're going to have to come together if we're going to make it out of this."
Gabelman added he is worried about upcoming potential rainfall and continued rising seep-water. He said it might be a while before he can get back into his home.
“I hope like a month but it doesn’t look to be like that,” Gabelman added. “It will probably be a few months if it does go down.”
