Drivers inconvenienced by Route 3 detour

Cape Girardeau, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re trying to get back and forth from Missouri to Illinois, you might be dealing with extra traffic and long detours due to Route 3 closures.
According to IDOT Engineer Keith Miley, 4,000 vehicles travel on Route 3 south of IL 146 every day.
“Very frustrating but not surprising. So I had to take the long way around,” said Daniel Sims, a Mounds resident.
He was trying to get from his house to the dentist in Cape Girardeau, but that trip didn’t go as expected.
“I just found about it right when I was coming off that back road from Mounds over there to Olive Branch, and I saw the sign that said Illinois Route 3 closed,” he said.
While Sims will make the appointment, he said he won’t get other planned errands done.
“I gotta add an extra 23 minutes to my trip. So I gotta go to the doctor and then head straight home tonight,” he said.
To detour, he went to Charleston, through Sikeston and on I-55 to Cape Girardeau.
“It was kinda surprising and kinda scary to see how close the water was to the road," he said.
Sims isn’t the only person dealing with the detour.
“It’s time consuming. More gas you have to put in your car you know, and then you’ve gotta leave earlier because of the detour. That’s too much. That’s too much," said Shirlene Pelts who lives in America, Ill.
She said she had to reschedule her doctor appointment in Cape Girardeau.
“After that it was flooded and all that stuff you have to go all the way around. So I made my appointment for next month, July 3rd,” she said.
Although it’s inconvenient, Sims said he’s trying to stay positive.
“I did get some cheap gas though," he said.
You can click here for more information on flooded roads and bridges.
There’s another option to detour through Anna-Jonesboro and Ware and go south on Route 3 to get to Cape Girardeau. That part of Route 3′s reduced to one lane, but traffic can go both ways.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.