City Council proposes new fireworks ordinances in Sikeston, Mo.

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston, Missouri City Council is proposing a new ordinance to lift some restrictions on fireworks in the city.
On June 10, Bill 6139 was proposed, allowing for the sale of fireworks from June 27 until July 4 and from Dec. 29 until Dec. 31.
It also proposed that the use of fireworks will be from June 27 until July 6 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. and from Dec. 31 until Jan. 1 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.
The use of fireworks would be allowed provided that a “no burn ban” is not in effect during this time. Fireworks may be used on private property with the owner’s permission and no fireworks allowed in City parks.
A second reading of the bill will be on July 1 and if approved will go into effect immediately.
The City of Sikeston has had a ban on fireworks since 1954.
