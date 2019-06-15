Looking for a unique Father’s Day gift? Try plastic surgery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Still scrambling to find that perfect Father's day gift? Here is an idea, a daddy do over!
According to a new report from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, more than a million men had some form of cosmetic procedure last year. That is a nearly 30% increase from 2000.
The most popular surgical procedures were rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, and liposuction. Nearly half a million Botox procedures were also performed on men last year and more than a 100,000 had filler injections.
Doctors say it’s obvious that men don’t go through the same physical changes that women experience during pregnancy and post-pregnancy, but their lifestyle does change, which can impact their appearance.
For many, diet and exercise patterns fluctuate, and lack of sleep can also have an impact. Men also experience body changes due to aging and parenting, and it starts to look completely different in their 30s and 40s.
