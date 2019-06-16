House fire leads to boil water order in Ware, Ill.

WARE, Ill. (KFVS) - A house fire in Ware, Ill. led to a boil water order on Sunday, June 16.
According to the Ware-Wolf Lake Fire Protection District, crews received a call around 7:45 about a house fire on Illinois Route 146 in Ware.
The fire started in the garage and spread to the home. People were inside at the time, but were able to get out.
Several crews responded to call and were to put our the fire around 9:40 a.m. The home is considered a total loss.
Due to the amount of water pull from the fire hydrants, a boil water was issued for Shawnee Valley Water District until further notice.
Water District personnel hope to get the system running normally soon.
