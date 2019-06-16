Gunshots reportedly fired at car in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a car was reportedly shot at in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday night, June 15.
It happened sometime after 10:30 p.m. at South Ellis St. and Jefferson Ave.
Several police cars were at the scene investigating. There were evidence markers in the street.
Police told Heartland News it’s not clear if there was a victim.
It’s not known if there are any suspects.
