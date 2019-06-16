First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The threat of locally heavy rain and a few strong storms ramps up today….and looks to last well into the upcoming week as an active jet stream continues over the mid-Mississippi Valley and a weak frontal boundary sinks toward the region. The difficult part of the forecast is determining when and where the thunderstorms will occur as much will depend on smaller-scale features. For today, it looks like we may have a period of active weather in the morning…then a break…then another period of showers and storms later this afternoon and evening. SPC has us in a marginal severe risk…but the greater threat is likely to be locally heavy rainfall. Otherwise it will be warm and humid with highs ranging from the low 80s north to the upper 80s south.