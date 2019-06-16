First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Unsettled pattern set to continue well into the work week with strong active flow aloft and warm, humid air at the surface. Periods of showers and storms are likely to be interrupted by periods of mostly quiet weather. There will be an occasional severe weather threat but unneeded locally heavy rainfall is likely to be the greater issue over the next several days, as most of this rain, locally and regionally, will eventually find its way into the Mississippi or Ohio Rivers and keep the rivers higher, or at least delay their retreat.