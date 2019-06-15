Fire department reminds drivers to move over after engine is hit

Fire department reminds drivers to move over after engine is hit
A Central Hardin fire truck was hit by a vehicle while stopped for an emergency. (Source: Central Hardin Fire Department)
June 15, 2019 at 2:12 PM CDT - Updated June 15 at 7:08 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters in Hardin County are reminding drivers to move over when they see emergency vehicles.

A Central Hardin fire truck was hit early Saturday morning while blocking a scene on Interstate 65.

A Central Hardin fire truck was hit by a vehicle while stopped for an emergency. (Source: Central Hardin Fire Department)
A Central Hardin fire truck was hit by a vehicle while stopped for an emergency. (Source: Central Hardin Fire Department) (Source: Central Hardin Fire Department)

The department posted pictures of the damaged truck on Facebook, saying a driver on the highway failed to move over when passing the scene.

Kentucky law requires drivers to change lanes when approaching emergency vehicles that are stopped on the roadways, if it is safe to do so.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.