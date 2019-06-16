Deer in cage and drugs found during search leading to 4 arrests and 1 wanted

SEDALIA, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people have been arrested and one person is still on the run after a search of a Sedalia, Kentucky mobile home on Sunday, June 16.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies performed a search warrant on Norsworthy Lane. When they arrived, they met with a man and woman outside the home. The man identified himself as Keith Duncan and when asked for ID, he went inside and didn’t come out.
The woman identified as Savannah Isbell, 24, of Mayfield, Ky. was very reluctant to give any information about the man. As deputies inspected the home, they determined that the man left through a window and ran away.
The man who ran away was later identified as Christopher Ivie, 41, of Union City, Tennessee and he is currently wanted on warrants for Child Abuse and Neglect. He was seen walking on Walker Road, but ran as soon as he saw officers. Ivie has a slim build was last seen wearing black pants and no shirt.
The deputies found a firearm, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
A one-month-old deer was also found in a cage with a dog collar on inside the home. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife were contacted and an officer responded and charged both Duncan and Turner with Illegal Possession of a white tail deer without a permit.
The homeowners Keith Duncan, 53, and Jerri Turner, 36, both of Sedalia along with another Isbell and another person living at the home were arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.
Charges for Keith Duncan include:
· Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
· Violation of Conditions of Release (he has current case in court system not to have contact with minors, there were two minors inside the residence)
· First-Degree Possession of Controlled Substance
· Prescription not in proper container
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Illegal Possession of a white tail deer without a permit
Charges for Jerri Turner include:
· Complicity of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
· Complicity of Violation of Conditions of Release
· First-Degree Possession of Controlled Substance
· Prescription not in Proper Container
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Illegal Possession of a white tail deer without a permit
Charges for Troy Turner:
· Possession of Marijuana firearm enhanced
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia firearm enhanced
Charges for Savannah Isbell:
· Second-Degree Hindering Prosecution and/or Apprehension
· First-Degree Possession of Controlled Substance
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Charges for Christopher Ivie:
· Second-Degree Fleeing and Evading
· Giving Officer False Name
· First-Degree Possession of Controlled Substance
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Deputies ask if anyone sees Ivie that they contact law enforcement.
