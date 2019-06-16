Multiple crews called to reported water rescue in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Union County Sheriffs Office and assisting agencies are en route to a reported water rescue in Union County, Illinois on Sunday, June 16.
This is at State Forest Road and Walnut Tree Road.
Union County EMA said fire crews, a rescue squad, and an ambulance is on the way
There was also a rescue earlier on Mountain Glen Road near Cobden.
There were multiple flash flood and thunderstorm warnings in Union County on Sunday.
