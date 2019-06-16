2 arrested on drug charges in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people have been arrested in Murray Ky. after a traffic stop on June 15.
According to Kentucky State Police, KSP along with Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Murray Police were investigating two people involved in trafficking methamphetamine.
The two stopped at the Walmart parking lot in Murray, Ky. and were identified as Shea Le Chambers of Pilot Oak, Ky. and Brett Eigenrauch of Mayfield, Ky.
Troopers found $300, Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a handgun, fake ID and counterfeit US currency.
Chambers and Eigenruach were arrested and lodged in the Calloway County Jail. Formal charges are pending.
