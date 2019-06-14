Suspect in custody in Linda Collins homicide, ASP says

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a former state lawmaker in Randolph County.
According to a media release from the Arkansas State Police, Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell, 48, of Pocahontas is in custody in connection with the case.
Officials said that criminal charges are pending against O’Donnell and that the investigation is ongoing.
“The investigation is presently at a critical juncture and no further information will be released at this hour until authorities are confident it will not comprise the integrity of the criminal case,” ASP said in the news release.
However, officials said special agents with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division, Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office are working on the investigation.
Ken Yang, who has served as a spokesman for Collins’ family, said in a Tweet Friday that a statement from the family about the arrest is expected either later Friday or early Saturday morning.
Collins’ body was found June 4 outside her home on Highway 90 West, law enforcement said at the time.
On June 7, Arkansas State Police confirmed that the remains found at the scene were those of Collins.
Randolph County authorities, as well as Arkansas State Police, have been investigating Collins’ death as a homicide.
Earlier in the investigation, Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce said in a media release that no information about the case would be released while it was under investigation.
Visitation for Collins, who served as both a state Representative and state Senator in Little Rock, was held Friday in Pocahontas.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. June 15 at Sutton Free Will Baptist Church on Highway 62 West in Pocahontas.
