Say goodbye to the comfortable weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. After a fantastic day and record lows this morning, things are about to get warmer and wetter. We are seeing a few clouds across the area this evening. There is a slim chance of a sprinkle in our far northern counties, but most areas will remain dry through Midnight. A complex of storms will move towards the Heartland early tomorrow morning. There is a chance a few of these storms could produce gusty winds. This line of storms will likely be weakening as it moves into our area and may not make it as far south as Cape and Paducah. Temperatures this evening will be much warmer thanks to the southerly winds and cloud cover. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.