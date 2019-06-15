Ruiz Foods recalls Bacon Breakfast Wrap that may contain small rocks

(KFVS) - Ruiz Foods is recalling breakfast wrap sandwiches that may contain small rocks according to the USDA.
The frozen egg, potato, bacon and cheese wrap items were produced on Jan. 17, 2019 and Jan. 18, 2019.
Ruiz Foods of Denison, Texas is recalling approximately 246,514 pounds of the product that was shipped nationwide.
The company received a report of a potential injury.
The problem was discovered on June 14, 2019 after the company received three complaints.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them.
The product should be thrown away or returned to stores.
