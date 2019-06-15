Illinois Route 3 near Gale, Ill. closed due to water over the road, ambulance services being rerouted

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill.(KFVS) - Part of Illinois Route 3 near Gale, Illinois closed at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 and will remain closed until further notice due to water on the road.
According to Keith Miley with IDOT, Illinois Route 3 between the IL 146 intersection at East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois closed Saturday at 3 p.m. Warning signs are installed to inform drivers of the closure. The road will remain closed until the flood waters recede.
According to the Pulaski County EMA, Illinois 3 is experiencing water on the road, resulting in lengthy detours for drivers.
Drivers will have to detour through Anna-Jonesboro and then Ware south on Illinois Route 3 or take I-57 south to the I-55 exchange.
Ambulances services have been rerouted for parts of Alexander county. The closure of Route 3 shuts off the direct route between the ambulance service and the nearest hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
According to Alexander State’s Attorney Zachary Gowin, the ambulance service is encouraging anyone who can be transported by private vehicle to use that method. The plans for emergency situations which cannot be addressed by the use of a private vehicle.
A few ambulance services have agreed to aid Alexander County while they deal with the closure.
· East Cape - Cape County Private Ambulance has agreed to come over and transport.
· McClure, Olive Branch, Tamms, Thebes - Alexander County will transport to Union County Hospital.
· Cairo - Alexander County will transport to Sikeston.
