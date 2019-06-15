Homeless awareness walk takes place in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It was a walk with a mission on Saturday, June 15 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. A group of veterans, their families and supporters walked to raise awareness about homelessness.
The first-ever The Forgotten Homeless Awareness Walk” took place at Capaha Park.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development an estimated 4,056 veterans are homeless on any given night. But this event, organized by the Veterans Of Foreign Wars in Cape Girardeau was not just to raise awareness for homeless veterans but rather homelessness in general.
"There's a lot of issues with housing and homelessness in this area, and so what can we do to fix this? It's going to take a community effort to do this, not just one group. So we're trying to inspire - hey, let's get together and let's figure out what we can do to resolve this,” said VFW Post 3838 Sr. Vice Commander Matt Hampton.
The organizer of the event is this month’s everyday hero so tune in on June 30 at 10 p.m. to learn how veteran Zeke Rodgers overcame homelessness personally to make a difference in the lives of others.
All proceeds from the walk benefit those who are in need of assistance, to help them find safe and affordable housing.
