Former Murray State Journalism and Mass Communications chair passes away

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Dr. Robert “Doc” McGaughey, retired chairman and professor of Murray State University’s Department of Journalism and Mass Communications, has passed away, according to the university.
Dr. McGaughey was department chair for 23 years and a teacher for 27 years. He retired in 1997.
He also was the Director of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communications high school workshop, JMC Journal Editor and Faculty Adviser for Bachelor of Independent Studies program.
According to the university, Dr. McGaughey also served as an adviser to Murray State News, co-adviser to The Shield yearbook, and adviser to student chapters of Public Relations Student Society of America, Ads Club, and national journalism honorary Kappa Tau Alpha.
He earned a number of awards during his teaching career.
Dr. McGaughey earned the university’s first master’s degree in journalism, and earned his doctorate at Ohio State
