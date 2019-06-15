First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

After a week of unusually mild and dry (non-humid) weather….a much different pattern going forward as gulf moisture moves back in from the south. The next several days will be warm, humid and much more active….with periods of showers and thunderstorms in between periods of quiet weather. The timing of the shower/storm periods will be the main forecast challenge. A line of showers and elevated thunderstorms moved through parts of SE Mo and S Il overnight…but much of the day Saturday may be rain and storm-free as most of the active weather stays just to our north and west. SPC does have our northern counties in a slight risk of severe….as any storms that do brush the area could produce damaging wind gusts. Otherwise it will be warm, breezy and much more humid today. Rain chances look to increase late tonight and into Sunday.