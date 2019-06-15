First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

After a week of unusually mild and dry (non-humid) weather….a much different pattern going forward as gulf moisture moves back in from the south. The next several days will be warm, humid and much more active….with periods of showers and thunderstorms in between periods of quiet weather. The timing of the shower/storm periods will be the main forecast challenge. A line of showers and elevated thunderstorms moved through parts of SE Mo and S Il overnight…but much of the day Saturday may be rain and storm-free as most of the active weather stays just to our north and west. SPC does have our northern counties in a slight risk of severe….as any storms that do brush the area could produce damaging wind gusts. Otherwise it will be warm, breezy and much more humid today. Rain chances look to increase late tonight and into Sunday.
The week ahead shows at least a chance of a shower or storm pretty much every day…but that is a bit misleading as some days may be mainly dry and others mainly wet. There may be an occasional severe thunderstorm threat throughout the week, but the bigger issue will likely be excessive rainfall….not just here but to our west and north…which could keep the Mississippi River above flood stage even longer.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.