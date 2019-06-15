First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

We are getting into a period of active weather that is likely to last over the next several days. Only a few showers and thunderstorms occurred in our area today, but chances look to increase later tonight into Sunday and Monday…and perhaps beyond. Numerous upper disturbances will be moving through the jet stream aloft, and a weak frontal boundary at the surface will be waving back and forth in the region. The result is an extended period of warm, humid and unsettled weather with periods of showers and thunderstorms…in between periods of mostly quiet weather. Occasional severe weather will be a threat, but the bigger issue may be the likelihood of significant rainfall totals….here and upstream….as the Mississippi River remains at major flood levels.