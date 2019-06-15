First Alert: Humid, chance of storms to start the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today will be warm and more humid with a chance of strong thunderstorms to in our northern counties. It will be mainly dry and breezy in our southern counties. Highs in the 80s Winds S 15-25.
Tonight will be mild and humid with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening and after midnight. Lows in the 70-76. Wind S 5-10.
Mostly cloudy with a better chance of showers and storms on Sunday. Highs 82-88.
Continued mostly cloudy on Sunday night with a period or two of showers and thunderstorms.significant rainfall totals are possible in our region over the next week
Meteorologist Brian Alworth said there is a chance of showers and storms over the next several days.
