First Alert: Humid, chance of storms to start the weekend

By Kyle Hinton | June 15, 2019 at 2:57 PM CDT - Updated June 15 at 3:33 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today will be warm and more humid with a chance of strong thunderstorms to in our northern counties. It will be mainly dry and breezy in our southern counties. Highs in the 80s Winds S 15-25.

A Tornado Watch is now in effect for much of Eastern Illinois and Indiana, just to our northeast....due to a meso-scale...

Tonight will be mild and humid with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening and after midnight. Lows in the 70-76. Wind S 5-10.

Mostly cloudy with a better chance of showers and storms on Sunday. Highs 82-88.

Continued mostly cloudy on Sunday night with a period or two of showers and thunderstorms.significant rainfall totals are possible in our region over the next week

Meteorologist Brian Alworth said there is a chance of showers and storms over the next several days.

