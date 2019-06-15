Train derailment in Ill. kills 1 person on tractor

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person has died after a train and tractor collided in Illinois.
Union Pacific Spokesperson Raquel Espinoza confirms Friday night in Monroe County, Illinois that a Union Pacific train collided with a tractor.
The person driving the tractor died in the crash.
The train had three locomotives and 162 rail cars. Some of those rail cars derailed.
The train crew was not injured.
There was a fire that was believed to be from the tractor’s fuel. Several fire crews were called to the scene.
The train rail cars were hauling mixed freight.
About 80 cars to the back the train was hauling some fuel, but that was not a cause of the fire, according to Union Pacific.
