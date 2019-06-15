Missing Massac Co. girl found safe after crews search wooded area

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple search crews were looking for a missing 10-year-old girl from Massac County, Illinois. She was found safe just before 5:30 p.m.
The girl had been last seen at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, according to the sheriff’s office.
She has been diagnosed with a medical condition.
Search crews including the Massac County Sheriff’s Department, Pulaski County and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Departments along with emergency management were using ATVs and K9s to search a heavily wooded area.
The sheriff’s office thanks everyone who came out to help search.
