Woman facing charges after pursuit from Tenn. to Ky.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kentucky woman is facing charges in connection to a vehicle pursuit on June 10.
Molly Armour of New Concord was wanted in Tennessee on warrants in two counties.
She was booked into the Calloway County Detention Center charged with fleeing-evading, wanton endangerment, driving on a suspended license and other charge
The charges stem from a pursuit from Henry County, Tenn. into Calloway County from KY 121 S. and captured on Blood River Road.
