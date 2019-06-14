What you need to know June 14

Another hot and humid day will be expected today. (Source: Source:Pixabay)
By Jasmine Adams | June 14, 2019 at 5:02 AM CDT - Updated June 14 at 5:02 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, June 14.

First Alert Forecast

It’s looking to be the last ‘cool’ morning that we will have for a while with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s north to mid 50s south.

Lisa Michaels says mostly sunny skies for the first half of today, but clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds could gust as high as 20mph during the afternoon.

A wet trend will start this weekend and continue through all next week. Rain and storms will be in the forecast every day.

Humid conditions and near average temperatures in the mid 80s return as well.

We will be monitoring flooding since more rain could aggravate flooding.

