What you need to know June 14

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, June 14.
It’s looking to be the last ‘cool’ morning that we will have for a while with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s north to mid 50s south.
Lisa Michaels says mostly sunny skies for the first half of today, but clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening.
High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds could gust as high as 20mph during the afternoon.
A wet trend will start this weekend and continue through all next week. Rain and storms will be in the forecast every day.
Humid conditions and near average temperatures in the mid 80s return as well.
We will be monitoring flooding since more rain could aggravate flooding.
- Soldiers and leaders of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) celebrated the U.S. Army’s 244th Birthday a day early.
- Four people received injuries after a crash involving a car and semi truck in western Kentucky on Thursday, June 13.
- Flooding in Alexander County and Union County Illinois is now being monitored 24 hours a day.
- Governor Mike Parson ordered the lighting of the Missouri State Capitol dome to shine blue on Thursday evening.
KFC announced it’s joining in on the meatless trend hitting fast food restaurants across the globe.
When a man told his roommate he takes too many showers, the roommate put him in a headlock and scratched his face so severely.
