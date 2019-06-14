5 week closure of US 60, part of interchange project in Paducah

This will allow for construction of final connecting points for a new Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange
June 14, 2019

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - There will be a planned five-week closure of U.S. 60 and its connecting ramps at the Interstate 24/U.S. 60 Paducah Exit 4 interchange in Paducah, Kentucky.

The closure begins on Monday, July 8. This will allow for construction of final connecting points for a new Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange to increase road capacity and improve safety, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Mainline I-24 traffic through the interchange will remain open.

The ramps and U.S. 60 through the interchange will close with a marked detour via the I-24/KY 305 Paducah Exit 3 interchange. The work will take place between James-Sanders Boulevard and Coleman Road.

Access to businesses on each side of the interchange will be available.

U.S. 60 and ramps at the Paducah Exit 4 Interchange are required to reopen by August 12.

