5 week closure of US 60, part of interchange project in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - There will be a planned five-week closure of U.S. 60 and its connecting ramps at the Interstate 24/U.S. 60 Paducah Exit 4 interchange in Paducah, Kentucky.
The closure begins on Monday, July 8. This will allow for construction of final connecting points for a new Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange to increase road capacity and improve safety, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Mainline I-24 traffic through the interchange will remain open.
The ramps and U.S. 60 through the interchange will close with a marked detour via the I-24/KY 305 Paducah Exit 3 interchange. The work will take place between James-Sanders Boulevard and Coleman Road.
Access to businesses on each side of the interchange will be available.
U.S. 60 and ramps at the Paducah Exit 4 Interchange are required to reopen by August 12.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.