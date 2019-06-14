4 taken to hospital after crash involving semi

WINGO, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people received injuries after a crash involving a car and semi truck in western Kentucky on Thursday, June 13.
According to the sheriff’s office, it happened at 2:48 p.m. in the 9400 block of 339 South in the Wingo community.
A 16-year-old was driving a Chrysler 200 and crossed the center line for unknown reasons. The car hit the International semi log truck.
Four people in the car were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries reported.
