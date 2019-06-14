Suspect leaves scene of crash, Jackson police say

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Jackson Missouri are hoping to identify the owner or driver of a vehicle involved in a property damage crash.
Police said the driver hit a mailbox on Prairie View Ln. early Saturday, May 25 and left the scene of the crash.
According to Jackson Police Lt. Alex Broch, the unknown vehicle had or could still have significant damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.
A Doorbell surveillance camera a few houses away from the crash scene captured video of the vehicle in question.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and a possible suspect.
If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the owner please contact the Jackson Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 573-243-3151.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.