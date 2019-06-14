Route 3 traffic reduced to one lane

MCCLURE, Ill. (KFVS) - Route 3 between McClure and Gale, Illinois is open to both north and southbound traffic, but it’s reduced to one lane.
“Everyday. Everyday we’re watching the weather,” said Greg Schemel, owner of Ware Produce.
He said people keep calling to ask if they can still get to his store on Route 3.
“They’re keeping an eye on the water. It’s pretty much covering the whole northbound lane now whereas last Monday it was just on the shoulder. So, give it another week see what happens. I don’t know," he said.
He also uses Route 3 to get back and forth from work.
“This morning was the longest delay which was five minutes for me. Another coworker sat there 15 minutes," he said.
Illinois Department of Transportation’s Operation Engineer, Keith Miley, said 10,000 vehicles travel on Route 3 every day between McClure and Gale.
“Keep in mind if you don’t use good judgement, if you get off the side of the road off the shoulder, that water can deep south of Route 146 pretty quick," said Miley.
IDOT crews put out traffic signals to direct drivers through the one lane traffic. Miley said the rain will determine whether they’ll need to close Route 3 completely for drivers’ safety.
“You can still make it right now. Just gotta use some judgement and patience,” he said.
Schemel said if Route 3 does close, it would impact business.
“It would. Definitely. We would still get a lot of traffic I think coming from Anna. But having that road shut down there would be a big problem," he said.
